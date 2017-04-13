Goodyear police ask for help to ID man found dead in wash area

Goodyear Police Department was asking for the public's help Thursday to identify a man found dead in a wash area.

The deceased man was found March 11 near 16575 W. Commerce Drive. His remains were sent to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, police said.

The victim was described as a Hispanic or Native American man between 28 and 50 years old. The man is about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and had "extensive deterioration" of his front teeth. The victim was wearing blue Dickie's jean shorts.

Anyone able to identify the victim was asked to call Detective N. Yeo at 623-882-7747.

