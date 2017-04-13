Basha's Becca Longo makes college football history with NCAA scholarship

A Chandler teen made college football history when she signed a letter of intent to play at Adams State in Colorado.

Yes, she. Not a typo.

Becca Longo, Basha High School’s kicker, is the first woman to sign a letter of intent to play NCAA football on scholarship at the Division II level or higher, according to her coach.

Longo, 18, reportedly learned that little factoid during Wednesday’s signing ceremony, which happened several weeks after she committed to the Grizzlies.

Longo, who converted 35 of 38 (92 percent!) extra-point attempts during the 2016 spring season, is not the first woman to play college football – although it is a short list -- but she the first to win an NCAA scholarship for the sport.

She’ll be the second woman to play in the NCAA Division II level or higher, according to HERO Sports News.

So, how did she become a kicker? Her brother played with Heidi Garrett at Riverside, CA’s King High School. Garrett holds the record for longest field goal by a female kicker – 48 yards. That was in 2004.

Because Basha had a strong quarterback and usually went for the TD on the fourth down, Longo only had one opportunity to connect on a field goal in 2016. And connect she did -- from 30 yards out.

Longo will be playing for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Timm Rosenbach, who started all 16 games in 1990 when the team was still the Phoenix Cardinals. The only QB to take every offensive snap that year, Rosenbach had a short professional career due to injuries. He started his coaching career at Washington State in 2003 and has been the head coach at Adams State since 2014.

Back to Longo. She won’t just be playing on the field for the Grizzlies. A two-sport athlete, she’ll also be tearing it up on the hardwood.

