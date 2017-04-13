Thursday, April 13

Biggest hip hop competition coming to Phoenix!

The world's largest annual hip hop DANCE Championship is coming to Phoenix for the first time in its 16-year history. More than 4,000 National Champions from 50 different countries are expected to travel to Phoenix to compete for the world title. Last year, a local crew from Gilbert called Outlawz took home first place in the USA Hip Hop DANCE Championship and third place in the World Hip Hop DANCE Championship.

Ticket prices for the August 4th -Aug. 12th competition start at just $20 and are available at www.HipHopInternational.com

16th Annual World Hip Hop DANCE Championship &

USA Hip Hop DANCE Championship

August 4-12, 2017

Paradise Valley Burger gets into the pizza game

After years of dominating the burger world, Paradise Valley gets into the pizza game with Paradise Valley Pizza. The new sister concept opened a couple of months ago, right next door to its burger joint. We check out the new restaurant at 40th Street and Bell. PV Burger Co. has become a Valley hotspot thanks to its appearance on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

For more information, visit: http://www.paradisevalleypizzacompany.com/home.html

4221 E. Bell Rd. Phoenix 85032

Cross Streets: 40th St. & Bell

Phone: (602) 283-5705

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" 20 years later

A lot has changed in 20 years, but hindsight is 20/20 and April 2017 marks 20 years since Robert T. Kiyosaki's Rich Dad Poor Dad first made waves in the Personal Finance arena. We talk to him about the last 20 years

why the middle-class struggles, the stock market, and the Trump presidency.

For more information, visit: www.RichDad.com

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy: Watering your garden

"Hi, I'm Dave Owens the Garden Guy. It's starting to get real warm out there which means one thing...our watering needs on our plant material is going to require a lot more deep and inconsistent, or what we call infrequent watering. Now what do I mean by that? That means we're watering very deep. When you see these large trees up here, like the queen palm and non-indigenous trees, you got to water at least 3 feet deep, right at the drip line of the tree. You have to be able to push one of these pieces of rebar or any long stick easily into the soil after you water 3 feet deep. If you can't water it that deep, you're going to end up with water sitting above the root system of the plant itself and you want to push those salts down past the root system. Now once we water deep, then we want to water infrequent. That means we want to water every week to week and a half. Our indigenous trees every two to three weeks, you’re going to water up to 24 to 72 hours in some cases if you have those real small drip emitters. By not watering that deep you're going to cause all kinds of problems on the tree itself. SO, by watering deeply, inconsistently and of course building up your mulch supply right at that drip line. Here it is right here...this is what we call mulch and this is all our native tree trimmings. We pile these right at the drip line of the tree so this tree has always got a moisture supply and the roots are much cooler. By mulching, you're going to reduce the temperature of those roots by about 20 degrees which make a tree so it's less stressed by all this warm weather we've got coming. What you want to do is water deeply, infrequently, mulch heavily right at the drip line of the tree and you're on your way to a nice summertime garden.



Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the Movies: Unforgettable

The tagline says, "When Love Ends...Anger Begins" in the film "Unforgettable." It should say "crazy begins!" Tara Hitchcock talks to the two actresses who go at it in the movie and the poor guy caught in the middle.

For more information on "Unforgettable," visit: http://www.unforgettablemovie.com/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

Use leftover Easter ham for frittatas

Nicole Gaffney, aka Coley, is a professionally trained chef, recipe developer, food writer and TV personality best known for being second runner up on the 10th season "Food Network Star." She shows us how to make a ham, asparagus and swiss frittata - giving the Easter leftover ham new life.

Ham, Asparagus, and Swiss Cheese Frittata

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOK TIME: 15 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons Finlandia Imported Butter, Perfectly Salted

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup diced leftover ham

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

8 eggs

3/4 teaspoon salt

freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

6 ounces Finlandia Swiss Cheese, cut into small cubes

Finely chopped fresh chives, for garnish (optional)

Buttered toast, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Melt Finlandia butter in a 9-inch oven proof skillet (well-seasoned cast iron or non-stick will work best) over medium heat. Add the shallot and sauté until softened, about 2 minutes, then add the ham and asparagus. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the ham is lightly browned and the asparagus is cooked, but still firm, about 5 minutes.

Whisk together the eggs, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the cheese, then pour into the skillet. Use a spatula Spread the egg mixture around until the cheese and vegetables are evenly distributed. Transfer to the oven and cook until set, about 8-10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 5-10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped chives if desired, slice into wedges, and serve with buttered toast on the side.

Serves 4-6

Additional tips and tricks:

If you don't have time to use your leftovers right away, wrap them tightly and freeze for later use.

There's no shame in brining your own Tupperware containers to a family dinner. There are almost always leftovers, and the host will be happy she doesn't have to give hers away.

If there is leftover asparagus from dinner, you can use that in place of fresh asparagus in the frittata. Just hold off on adding it until you add the eggs since it's already cooked. You can also add any other leftover veggies you might have.

The frittata is fairly forgiving and can be easily adjusted to feed more people. Just add more eggs and an extra pinch of salt.

For more information, visit Nicole's blog: www.ColeyCooks.com is home to hundreds of recipes, cooking tutorials, instructional videos, garden tours, and travel memoirs.

Also, visit: https://www.finlandiacheese.com/ for recipe ideas.

It's a seller's market in the Valley

New Trulia and Realtor.com numbers show nationwide and in Arizona, the number of homes for sale hasn't been this thin in 20 years. Mortgage and real estate expert Dean Wegner shows us what prospective home buyers need to know.

Brand new spring housing market numbers are revealing a shocking trend.

Nationwide, the number of homes for sale hasn't been this thin in 20 years.

It's shaping up to a be a seller's market but a competitive one. First time home buyers will have the biggest challenge.

Trulia and Realtor.com compiled statistics from the country's 100 largest metro cities and then boiled down the trends by zip code.

Overall the Valley is seeing an 18.4% drop in inventory with 20,643 homes on the market. The number of starter homes has been cut in half compared to five years ago. In 2012, there were 6,183 homes for sale in the Valley compared to just 3432 in 2017.

Those starter homes are also seeing the largest price increase compared to trade-up or premium homes. In 2012, you could buy a starter home for an average price of $69,300; today the average cost has shot up to $155,633. Trade-up homes are more expensive but the change isn't as drastic going from $129,967 in 2012 to $231,996 in 2017.

Realtors expect inventory to creep back over the next couple years as more homeowners recover from the housing crisis.

"I think that's a lot of what's impacting it right now is that people are just now getting to the point where they can start to, to sell and move up and reap the benefits," said Patrick Lewis, Vice President of the Arizona Association of Realtors.

The good news is there's no shortage of people who want to buy a new home, the trends show they want a house that's already fixed up rather than doing the upgrades themselves.

Lewis says most are looking for affordable home prices under $250,000.

"Just a frenzy right now in the valley and where we are seeing that evidenced is there's a couple of zip codes in Peoria that are some of the hottest in the country, but really the southeast valley, Gilbert, Queen Creek." Lewis said.

The study also shows on average homes in Gilbert are only on the market for about a month and in Peoria they're closing in just over three weeks.

For more information, visit: www.TeamDean.com

Easter eggs benedict three ways

Not only is Easter this Sunday but today is National Eggs Benedict Day! Chef Mario Gebran from U.S. Egg shows us three different ways to make eggs benedict.

For more information and locations, visit: http://useggrestaurant.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USeggBreakfastLunch/