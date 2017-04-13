AZDPS: US 60 rollover crash triggered after driver reached for coffee

Distracted driving was to blame for a two-vehicle rollover crash that injured two men on the U.S. 60 early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:16 a.m. on the eastbound U.S. 60 near State Route 303, according to Trooper Kameron Lee of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision occurred after a 27-year-old man reached for his cup of coffee and took his eyes off the road, crashing his pickup truck into the rear-end of a smaller truck, according to a news release from AZDPS.

[Photos: U.S. 60 crash]

The 27-year-old man was transported with injuries to Abrazo West Valley Campus hospital. The 53-year-old driver of the smaller pickup truck was flown by helicopter with injuries to Honor Health John C. Lincoln North Mountain Medical Center, according to the news release.

Traffic was stopped on the U.S. 60 just west of State Route 303 as firefighters assisted with the crash before later reopening.

AZDPS said it is working to help reduce collisions and save lives by bringing more awareness to distracted driving.

