Hard Count: The Devils' Decision - Calling an Audible

He's been to college football's summit. Now, he's looking to do the same in Tempe.

Blake Barnett became one of the nation's elite recruits, and that pedigree took him to Alabama and got him a national championship. But a quick hook in his debut forced him to reevaluate his future...and landed him in the desert.

In the latest Hard Count, Barnett takes you on his journey, while those closest to him and the program go in-depth on why he came to Arizona State and what he'll bring to the Sun Devils.

