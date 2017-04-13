Hard Count: The Devils' Decision - Calling an Audible

Hard Count: The Devils' Decision - Calling an AudiblePosted: Updated:
He's been to college football's summit. Now, he's looking to do the same in Tempe.
Blake Barnett became one of the nation's elite recruits, and that pedigree took him to Alabama and got him a national championship. But a quick hook in his debut forced him to reevaluate his future...and landed him in the desert.
In the latest Hard Count, Barnett takes you on his journey, while those closest to him and the program go in-depth on why he came to Arizona State and what he'll bring to the Sun Devils.
Catch up on the previous Hard Count episodes of Season Two
Episode 7: "Once More Unto the Breach" - Sun Devil players and coaches open up about how the 2016 season shaped the 2017 QB battle.
Episode 8: "A Championship Pedigree" - New offensive coordinator Billy Napier breaks down his scheme, philosophy, and how he plans to instill a championship mindset in Tempe.
Episode 9: "The Young Gun" - Deep from the heart of Texas comes a young gunslinger with his sights set on ASU's quarterback job.
