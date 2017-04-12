Cat hit by crossbow pistol

Police are searching for a suspect and say because a deadly weapon was used that the person could face a felony charge. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The cat is now recovering. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Smokey the cat was hit with a crossbow arrow. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Smokey, a fun-loving cat, was just out and about and came home like he always does.

However, this time his owners were shocked to see an arrow stuck in his front leg.

Amazingly, the cat was OK. The owners rushed to the veterinarian where they were able to remove the small arrow.

Donald Caldwell, the cat's owner, said he's worried someone is out there trying to target cats.

"If you can see his collar, it's somebody's pet. You don't shoot someone's pet," Caldwell said.

Maricopa police are investigating and say this might be an isolated case.

However, they are searching for a suspect and say because a deadly weapon was used that the person could face a felony charge.

As for Smokey, he's on the mend and is now an indoor cat.

