Phoenix launches new website to sell excess city owned properties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The City of Phoenix is trying to unload a lot of excess property through a newly launched website.

"It's a new thing for us to be intentional about what we have and making it available in one place for people," said Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher.

As part of an effort to take stock of the city's property and assets, they discovered several hundred properties they don't need to own.

"These range from very large parcels of land, multiple acres to some smaller parcels that were left over when we built a road," said Phoenix City Councilwoman Kate Gallego.

From vacant lots to commercial buildings even single family homes, the city has a lot of hot listings in desirable areas and anyone can get in on the action.

"We have parcels in downtown. That's very hot right now. Everyone wants to be downtown so we expect a fair amount of competition for that," Gallego said.

The City says this is a win, win for everyone.

"We don't have to maintain it. We get revenue for it and on an on-going basis we'll get property taxes for it," said Zuercher.

Thus far, they say the project has been very successful with the city earning more than $17 million from selling properties.

Gallego says in some cases the City accumulated these properties to help clean up neighborhood eyesores pre-recession.

"The neighbors were happy when we got rid of the blight but they're getting a little bit frustrated that we hadn't sold more land by now," she said.

In what she describes as difficult budget times, Gallego says it's important they, "maximize all of the property and assets the city owns."

To find out more about the city's efforts click/tap here.

