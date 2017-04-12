Police looking for shooting & robbery suspect

This is the suspect in a shooting and robbery in Peoria. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

The Peoria Police Department released video of a suspect who was behind a robbery and a shooting at a store on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one victim was shot in the area of 81st Avenue and Peoria Avenue. The victim's condition is unknown.

The suspect was described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, 5'7" to 6" tall, wearing a gray shirt and a baseball with a possible "Cabelas" logo on it.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria police.

Suspect: black male, late teen-20's, 5'7"-6"tall grey shirt, baseball hat with possible "Cabelas" logo, call police pic.twitter.com/7efBPXvwM5 — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) April 13, 2017

Suspect: black male, late teen-20's, 5'7"-6"tall grey shirt, baseball hat with possible "Cabelas" logo, call police pic.twitter.com/Cq9MmHdB4w — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) April 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.