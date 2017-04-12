Police looking for shooting & robbery suspect

This is the suspect in a shooting and robbery in Peoria. (Source: Peoria Police Department) PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -
The Peoria Police Department released video of a suspect who was behind a robbery and a shooting at a store on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said one victim was shot in the area of 81st Avenue and Peoria Avenue. The victim's condition is unknown.
The suspect was described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, 5'7" to 6" tall, wearing a gray shirt and a baseball with a possible "Cabelas" logo on it.
No other details were available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria police.
