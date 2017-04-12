Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Avondale

A suspect was taken to the hospital and later died after an officer-involved shooting in Avondale on Wednesday evening.

It happened at Dysart Road and Rancho Sante Fe Boulevard, which is south of McDowell Road.

Police said it all started earlier in the day when an officer tried to pull over the suspect for speeding near the Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road, but the driver took off.

Phoenix police officers followed him at a distance with their helicopter and undercover units.

Officers later found him parked in the Avondale shopping center. When officers boxed him in, he tried ramming them, police said, driving up the sidewalk of a business.

[RELATED: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

The suspect was driving a rental that had not been returned for several months, detectives said.

“He used his vehicle as a weapon at that point. There's customers. There's children, as you can see there's strollers on that sidewalk, and so we had to make sure that the suspect was not going to hurt those people as well," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police.

One officer fired, hitting the suspect in the chest while he was still in the vehicle.

The Avondale Fire Department said the man was rushed to Abrazo West Campus hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died.

Bystander Jill Dillon says her thoughts immediately went to the officer.

"I felt bad, I really do. In today's society, they get such a bad rap and I know the last thing they want to do is discharge their weapon," said Dillon.

No officers were hurt.

Police said there was an adult female also in the car, she wasn't hurt either.

Police are waiting to release the name of the suspect until Thursday.

Tonight's officer involved shooting suspect has died. He had tried ramming police with a rental car that had not been returned in months. — Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) April 13, 2017

PHX officer involved shooting at Dysart/Rancho Santa Fe Blvd. Suspect was shot in the chest, taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/xqvvl8BN9A — Lauren Reimer (@LaurenReimerTV) April 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.