Smart Home technology not just for homeowners anymore

An East Valley community is breaking new ground when it comes to high-tech apartment living.

Vistara at San Tan Village in Gilbert is the first apartment complex in Arizona to offer renters "Smart Home" features, that can be controlled from their Ipad or smartphones.

Renter Jael Greene doesn't have to be home to control her lights, thermostat, and unlock the front door.

"It's actually more than convenience for me - it's about safety," said Greene. "A lot of times I come home after dark, and if my husband is out of town or gone I can turn my lights on."

The Gilbert realtor is one of the hundreds of renters at Vistara at San Tan Village taking advantage of the community's "Smart Home" technology.

Leasing director Jessica Wangrycht said that every one of their 366 units is equipped with "Smart Home" technology.

"Just the conveniences of everyday life," said Wangrycht. "If you leave and say, 'Did I lock the front door? Did I set my alarm or did I shut off the lights?' You can do all of that from your phone so you are not paranoid all day that your front door is unlocked."

Smart Home systems have been gaining in popularity, especially with consumer products like Amazon's Echo.

At Vistara, residents are charged an additional $90 a month to access the technology, which includes a Cox internet package, Wi-Fi and valet trash service.

Greene can't imagine living without it.

"I love it," said Greene.

The "Smart Home" apartment concept has been such a hit, other Valley communities are starting to offer the technology as well.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.