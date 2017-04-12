Police ID bodies found during search warrant at Glendale house

It was originally speculated that it was a murder-suicide but police said on Wednesday that it was a double suicide. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to neighbors, Dan Reynolds was a level-three sex offender and had lived at the home for about the last five years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police have identified the two people who were found dead during a police search of a house. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Glendale Police Department has released the names of the people found dead during a search warrant at a Glendale house in what detectives are now calling a double suicide.

The victims were identified as 47-year-old Dan Ray Reynolds, from Glendale, and 32-year-old Jessica Rochelle Garcia, from Phoenix. No pictures were released.

Last Saturday around 7:18 p.m., police said they served a search warrant in connection with a child pornography investigation at a house near 59th Avenue and Peoria Avenue. As the detectives went into the house, they heard a single gunshot.

Police found the bodies of Reynolds and Garcia inside the home.

Police said that injuries were so bad they had trouble making identifications and had to rely on the Medical Examiner's Office to make positive identifications.

