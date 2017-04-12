CBS 5 Shred-a-thon a huge success for consumers

Thousands of Arizona consumers came out to our special, annual event this week to shred documents and protect themselves from identity theft.

More and more consumers are participating in the CBS 5 Shred-a-thon at International Paper in Phoenix. On Monday, April 11, approximately 2600 vehicles visited the facility. That's about 200 more vehicles than last year.

Those vehicles brought with them a lot of paper. Approximately 210 tons of paper was shredded at the event, which took place from 4:30 am until 7 pm.

Each vehicle averaged about 7 boxes of documents.

If you attended, good job! You took a great step to protect your identity. We hope to see you, and some new faces, next April.

