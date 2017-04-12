New less invasive treatment is helping doctors better treat men with an enlarged prostate

The procedure can be done in the office and Dr. Jaffee says it all but eliminates side effects. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Comedian Andy Steinberg does not mind making a little bathroom humor, as he shows us around the green room at the Tempe Improv.

“This is where the comedians hang out before the show,” he says.

Then opens the door to the restroom, and says, “This is where I hung out.”

That is because several years ago, Steinberg began suffering from symptoms of an enlarged prostate, symptoms that many older men experience, but few want to talk about.

Steinberg described them.

“You start to urinate a little different, and you lose splash. It just kind of dances on top of the water; so that was the first thing I noticed. It didn’t feel right. Then you start to feel like you have to go, but it is a very small amount is coming out,” Steinberg said.

And that is accompanied by an increasing sense of urgency to go as well.

“And then you would go and it was two drops,” Steinberg says.

The whole experience was so strange, he has now included it in his act.

“It actually has been a good piece, and it relates to at least 50 percent of the audience,” Steinberg said.

Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD, at Affiliated Urologists says so many men can relate because, for most, the prostate starts to grow after about the age of 45. That puts pressure on your plumbing because the urethra runs right through it, and that causes problems going to the bathroom.

Complicating matters, there can be serious side effects to treatment with either medication or surgery.

“But in terms of sexual function, the way the mechanisms work, when you have removed that tissues, 75 percent of men will have an impact on, a very small percentage of men will have a leakage of urine and wet their pants, and certainly, they are not happy,” Jaffee said.

Steinberg also includes his experiences with medication in his act.

“But there are other symptoms. Like you don’t’ finish. I’m trying to think of the right television word. There is no victory,” he says laughing trying to find the right way to describe some of the sexual side effects.

But Steinberg has now found relief with a new procedure Dr. Jaffee offers, called the Urolift.

“You can see there is a little clip that goes on the outside of the prostate, a little stitch that goes in between and another clip on the inside. And that is holding the gland open,” Dr. Jaffee explains, showing the device which looks a lot like the letter H.

The side pieces anchor inside and outside the prostate, the stitch between then holds the gland open, helping things flow much better.

“So all you are doing is restoring it to the teenage prostate arrangement more or less,” Dr. Jaffee says.

The procedure can be done in the office and Dr. Jaffee says it all but eliminates side effects.

“Because this is such a unique procedure that does not cause any sexual side effects, it does not cause any incontinence and it doesn't cause any scarring. It is something I would feel very comfortable introducing very early in the game.”

Steinberg says he noticed a difference right way. He doesn't always feel like he has to go, and when he does, it is all the way to empty, letting him stay on stage longer and share his story.

“We all knew about it but no one was saying anything about it and that is the best part,” he says with a smile.

The Urolift has been approved for several years now. Dr. Jaffee says because the side effects are so minimal he feels more comfortable using it on men who are younger.

If you want to see Steinberg in person, you can find a list of upcoming shows, including at the Improv on his website.

