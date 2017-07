Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

Firefighter recruits from Mesa, Queen Creek and Gilbert were doing mountain rescue drills Wednesday at Usery Park.

Well, their training exercise turned into a real life scenario when they came across an injured hiker.

Along with help from the Superstition Fire and Medical Department, the recruits assisted the hiker to safety.

Recruits from Mesa, Queen Creek & Gilbert came across an injured hiker today at Usery Park. They assisted the hiker to safety along w/SFMD. pic.twitter.com/8sxu8NYPjN — Paul Bourgeois (@SFMD_Chief) April 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.