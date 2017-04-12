NEW: Disturbing video of gunfire narrowly missing little girl in barbershop

Chandler police have released a disturbing video taken inside a strip mall barbershop, where a little girl narrowly escaped being shot when gunfire shattered the glass window of the store.

Michael Hart, 23 and Rafael Santos, 21, have been arrested the case.

Hart was arrested Monday. He faces a number of charges, including discharging a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Santos was arrested Tuesday. He faces charges of discharging a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.

Chandler police say the suspects are connected with the shots fired case at the Paisanos Barber Shop Monday. The shop is in a strip mall located at Alma School Road between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard.

Two of the rounds fired narrowly missed the four-year-old girl inside the nearby barbershop

The video released Wednesday shows the little girl playing inside the shop. When she sits down in a chair, gunfire explodes, shattering the window right next to her. According to the police report, two bullets struck the glass at head level.

Police believe that the shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between Hart and the employees at a nearby tattoo shop.

"When officers arrived they learned that the barbershop behind me was struck multiple times by gunshots," said Sgt. Daniel Mejia. "This was subsequent to an apparent argument between at least one male suspect and the employees at the tattoo parlor."

Sgt. Mejia said the child was struck by glass debris while sitting inside the barber shop. She was transported to Chandler Regional Hospital with very minor injuries, Sgt. Mejia said.

"Investigators believe that the shooter was outside in the parking lot," said Sgt. Meija. "We believe that the intent was to shoot towards the tattoo shop but ended up striking the business which is right next door which is the barber shop."

"I heard five gunshots go off in a row and then heard a woman screaming and a baby crying as well," said Michelle Cohrs, who was inside a chiropractor's office in the same shopping center. "I was extremely scared."

Police said nobody was hit by bullets.

