Glendale man battles out-of-network medical bill

Barbosa says he did everything by the book and says if anyone is to blame, it's Aetna. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Albert Barbosa asked Aetna who would be a good in-network doctor but he said he was given the name of an out-of-network doctor. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Albert Barbosa says he's in pretty good health and keeps an active lifestyle.

“I go to the gym a few times a week. I exercise. I'm a mechanic so I'm up and down on the vehicles all the time,” Barbosa said.

But it was a simple head cold recently that sent him over the edge.

“When I did get sick, it went for a couple of weeks and it turned into an ear infection so I needed to see a doctor,” Barbosa said.

Barbosa doesn't have a primary care physician, but he does have health insurance through Aetna.

So, he contacted Aetna, both online and over the phone to find out what doctor he could see that was considered in-network.

Barbosa went to the doctor and was able to get over his ear infection.

However, it's the medical bill that he can't seem to get over now.

“I got a bill for $651.79 for getting antibiotics. That's it. That's all I got,” Barbosa said.

Why such a big bill?

“They're telling me because I went to an out-of-network provider. And I'm like, 'How did I get an out-of-network provider when I called Aetna, I gave you my plan number, and you gave me the doctor.' How much more diligence do I have to do,” Barbosa said.

Barbosa says he did everything by the book and says if anyone is to blame, it's Aetna.

“They denied my claim because I went to an out-of-network doctor and I was like, 'We all know that we went to an out-of-network doctor. That's not the question. The question is who sent me to the out of network doctor,'” Barbosa said.

Barbosa says he been trying to resolve this issue for weeks but continues to get the runaround.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and asked Aetna to investigate. They did and acknowledged that their representatives accidentally gave Barbosa the wrong information.

That means Barbosa won't be responsible for the $651 in out-of-network bills.

Barbosa says he owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

"It all got resolved within maybe a two-week period, if that, what I'd been working on for over a month," Barbosa said.

Thank you to Aetna. They were great to work with and resolved the matter quickly.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.