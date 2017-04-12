Seven arrested after deputies find stolen tractor buried in backyard

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Seven people were arrested after deputies recovered a stolen tractor trailer buried in a backyard, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies located a 2016 John Deere tractor in the 1500 block of Laguna Road while executing two search warrants following a tip they received, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The tractor, valued at $57,000, was reported stolen March 13 from the 1500 block of Pinion Road in Fort Mohave. Mohave County Road’s Department responded with equipment to dig out the tractor.

Deputies also responded to the 4500 block Camino Bruja in Fort Mohave and talked with Robert Vasquez about his alleged involvement in the theft of the tractor. Deputies learned Vasquez had allegedly assisted in burying the tractor using his backhoe. Vasquez also allegedly admitted to selling some of the property off the tractor, according to the news release.

Four children living on a property near the 1500 block of Laguna Road were removed when the state Department of Child Safety also responded and deemed the property uninhabitable for children, according to the news release.

During a search of the properties, deputies also found methamphetamine, narcotic pills and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Mariah Mills, 24, and Brandon Lee Morgan, 20, on misdemeanor charges. Leslie Maureen Brown, 38, Amber Nicole Farmer, 35, Kim Alan Petit Jr., 32, John Leon Hutchison, 56, Robert Nicholas Vasquez, 50, were also arrested on felony charges and transported to Mohave County Jail.

