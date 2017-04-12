Hope through Hollis: Parents fund research on rare brain cancer that took son's life

Family members of 7-year-old Hollis Doherty have begun their efforts to “move the needle” by starting a full genomic study on their son’s tumor.

Hollis passed away in January after his battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare form of brain cancer. Through donations from the Hope for Hollis Foundation, the family donated $30,000 to the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) for scientists and physicians to study the disease.

“Through this new effort with TGen, we want pediatric oncologists in the future to be able to tell other parents, whose children are diagnosed with DIPG, that there is hope,” Shawnee Doherty, mother to Hollis, said, according to a press release.

Researchers will look at Hollis’ tumor and compare it to other DIPG cases. Over the next six months, his tumor will be examined to uncover any genomic drivers and determine what responses Hollis may have had to the vaccine treatments he received.

About 350 children every year are diagnosed with this disease, that, unfortunately, takes their lives one year after diagnosis.

In addition to their recent donation, Doherty’s parents, Shawnee and Shane, are hoping to raise $200,000 needed for the next phase of research, which is discovering a treatment for DIPG.

[READ MORE: 7-year-old Phoenix boy loses fight with rare brain cancer]

Upcoming fundraising opportunities include:

April 29 – Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies, $10 of every ticket sold will go to the Hope Through Hollis Fund at TGen

May 7 – Cycle for the Cure at Camelback

May 20 – Hope Through Hollis Golf Tournament & Family Event at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa

For more information:

http://hopeforhollis.org/

https://www.facebook.com/hopeforhollis/

