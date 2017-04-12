Avoid the line! Yet another service offered at MVD kiosks

Avoid the line at the MVD? Sounds good to us.

Just in time for spring, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has added a new feature to its self-serve kiosks. For the first time, customers can use a ServiceArizona kiosk to print the annual off-highway vehicle (OHV) decal, eliminating the need to wait in line.

"Off-highway vehicles are very popular in Arizona, and the law requires that owners renew their decals every year," said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. "Rather than make people wait in line to get this credential, we expanded this service to kiosks located at many MVD offices as well as court buildings in a number of communities throughout the state. This is another way MVD is getting people out of line and safely on the road ? or, in this case, off-road."

OHVs made primarily for use over unimproved terrain and weighing 1,800 pounds or less are required by law to display a valid OHV decal, which costs $25 and must be purchased annually. This includes "street legal" vehicles that meet those requirements.

Getting the decal isn't to be confused with registering the vehicle, which is required only for those OHVs that are meant to be street legal.

While OHV decals and registration are handled by the Motor Vehicle Division, renewal notices are sent by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. For more information, please visit azgfd.com/OHV.

In the fiscal year 2016, nearly 86,000 decals were issued. Thirty percent of the funds collected go into the state's Highway User Revenue Fund, which is distributed to counties and cities for road and highway maintenance.

The remaining funds are split as follows:

60 percent to Arizona State Parks for grants, agreements, trail construction, development and maintenance, signage and maps

35 percent to the Arizona Game and Fish Department for law enforcement education and outreach

5 percent to the Arizona State Land Department for mitigation signage and enforcement

For an interactive map showing court and MVD office locations with self-serve kiosks, please visit azdot.gov/MVD and click the Hours and Locations link under MVD Services.

