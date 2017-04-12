Arizona lawmaker allegedly assaulted by husband

Booking photo of Vandon Jenerette, 47, taken April 11, 2017 and Rep. Rebecca Rios (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office | Arizona State Legislature)

The husband of the House Minority Leader in the Arizona Legislature has been arrested following a fight with his wife, Democrat Rebecca Rios.

Phoenix police say Vandon Jenerette, 47, is facing misdemeanor charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment and preventing cell phone use during an emergency,

Officers responded to a home near 32nd Street and Baseline Road just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a family fight.

Rios told police that her husband refused to let her leave and an altercation took place.

Officers say they did see injuries consistent with Rios' statements.

We made multiple attempts by phone and email to reach Rep. Rios. She did not respond to our inquiries.

According to the Rebecca Rios page on the Arizona State Legislature's website, "Starting in 2014 Rebecca was elected to represent District 27, an urban district covering Guadalupe, Laveen, South Phoenix and a portion of Central Phoenix. Rebecca currently serves as the House Democratic Leader. She sits on the Rules Committee."

"Rebecca is the daughter of Pete Rios, former Arizona State Senate President. Rebecca and Pete Rios are the only father - daughter team to serve together in the Arizona State Legislature."

[Facebook: Rios for AZ]

[Google Map: 32nd Street and Baseline Road]

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.