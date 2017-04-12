Sen. Flake's Thursday town hall includes 'code of conduct'

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake is laying out a "code of conduct" for people attending a town hall that the first-term Arizona Republican plans Thursday evening in Mesa.

Flake's announcement of the town hall says people with signs, banners and "objects that create a disturbance" won't be admitted and that all attendees will be immediately removed if they don't comply with posted and audible instructions.

The code of conduct says that's "to ensure a safe, enjoyable, and productive town hall."

Some Republican senators and representatives who have held town halls recently have been booed and jeered by rowdy crowds. Other lawmakers have refrained from holding town halls.

The town hall will be held at the Mesa Convention Center at 201 North Center Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event that is scheduled to conclude at 8:30 p.m.

The venue seats 1,750 people and is first-come, first-served. Parking is also available in all designated locations.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.