Jaime's Local Love: Guido's Chicago Meats and Deli

Hi friends,

I have been coming to Guido's Chicago Meats and Deli since I was in high school. The Italian sub is to die for, but there are so many more options at Guido's.

You name it, they have it-- and it's likely made from scratch right there at the deli!

[Slideshow: Jaime's Local Loves]

Guido's Chicago Meats and Deli has been on Scottsdale Road and Shea since 1983. Owner Joe Guido was trained by his father and uncles in Chicago who were in the grocery store business and had eight large grocery stores. The deli in Arizona began as a place to find fresh meat and groceries.

Over the years, Guido's has evolved into a full-scale restaurant-- serving lunch and dinners with homemade recipes such as Guido's famous Italian sausage and Italian roast beef.

The menu is changing frequently with a wide variety of items like sandwiches, salads, lasagna, chicken piccata, pizza and wings.

My parents love the seafood salad and bow tie pasta. In fact, my dad was in the shop this week picking up dinner.

Joe says he enjoys nothing more than hearing, "That's the best I have ever had!"

Come hungry and ready to bring some things home!

Jaime

Guido's Chicago Meats and Deli

10893 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 951-0636

www.guidosofchicago.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Guidos-Chicago-Meat-Deli-1474069682822156/

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.