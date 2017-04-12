Several highways in White Mountains set to reopen Thursday

Several state highways in eastern Arizona's White Mountains are about to reopen after being closed for the winter.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says highways scheduled to reopen Thursday are State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake, State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake, and State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake.

ADOT says it anticipates a mid-May reopening for State Route 67, the highway leading to the north rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona.

