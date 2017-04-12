Wednesday, April 12

Wildlife World Zoo: Kinkajou

Kinkajou Facts:

Found in Central & South America.

Sometimes referred to as a honey bear.

Has a prehensile tail that is sting enough to support her body weight.

Nocturnal

Large eyes help them see at night and ears move independently in different directions to help them listen all around them.

Flexible ankles to allow her to run just as quick backwards as she can forwards.

They are omnivorous and eat, flowers fruits, eggs, bugs, snakes and lizards.

They love honey and is protected by bees because they have dense fur that is evenly distributed.

Has a 5-inch tongue to get honey from bee hives and nectar from flowers.

Looks like a primate but is part of the raccoon family.

They are hunted for their fur and meat.

In the wild they can live up to 20 years but in human care they can live up to 40 years.

Full grown they can grow 7-10lbs

Males are larger than females.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com

Local Love: Guidos

Over the years Guidos have evolved into a full scaled restaurant serving lunch and dinners with homemade recipes such as the Italian sausage and Italian roast beef. Their menu is changing frequently, they have a wide variety to choose from sandwiches, salads, entrees to pizza and wings.

For more information, visit: www.GuidosofChicago.com

10892 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 121, Scottsdale AZ

phone: 480-951-0636

Hours:

9:30 am - 9 pm Monday to Saturday

11: 00 am - 8 pm Sunday

Marquee Brass, An American Musical Journey

Marquee Brass brings together five virtuoso musicians from the renowned Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, who deliver unforgettable concerts for listeners by merging masterful technique, witty arrangements and lively presentations.

Incredible master musicians of Marquee Brass share their love of music with local elementary school students through Mesa Arts Center's Classical Music Inside Out program

As part of the Young Artist Development Series, the Marquee Brass has been mentored and guided by celebrated cellist and Artistic Director Zuill Bailey. Under Bailey's guidance, the young artists are encouraged to achieve their best in performance and in community engagement practices with schools and other facilities. Bailey works side-by-side with students as they present education programs and master classes.

To learn more about Mesa Arts Center's Classical Music Inside Out program, visit: https://www.mesaartscenter.com/engagement/creativeconnections/classical-music-inside-out

Performing live at Mesa Arts Center

Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets available at www.MesaArtsCenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500

Free puppy kisses at CitySkape

Daisy May is hoping to end her 200-day run at the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Three-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix Daisy May has patiently spent more than 200 days at the Arizona Animal Welfare League while waiting for her furever home!

Well, the small-town dog has had enough of that and is heading to the big city to find her family! Tomorrow, from 7 to 11 a.m., Daisy May will be handing out "resumes" and free kisses to anyone and everyone at the CityScape splash pad.

For more information on Daisy May, visit: https://aawl.org/content/adoptable-dogs

Daisy May and the Arizona Animal Welfare League

Free puppy kisses and copies of Daisy May's "resume"

Wed., April 12, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

CityScape Splash Pad, 1 E. Washington St. in Phoenix

#AdoptDaisyMay

Maricopa County Fair begins today

Maricopa County Fair begins today through April 16th. We check out the rides, new attractions, farm animals, and the new, fun foods they'll be offering this year. Gates open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, & Sunday; and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday & Saturday. Admission: $9 for adults and children 8 years and older.

For more information, visit: www.maricopacountyfair.org

Maricopa County Fair Grounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85007

phone 602-252-0717

Guidelines change again for prostate cancer screenings

Expert panel is recommending that men aged 55 to 69 discuss PSA screening with their doctor.

(Source CNN)

Men younger than 70 with no signs of prostate cancer may no longer be discouraged from checking their PSA levels, according to guidelines proposed today by the US Preventive Services Task Force.

But experts say that a positive test may leave some confused about what to do next.

In 2012, the task force recommended against routinely checking the levels of prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, in the blood, saying that the risks outweighed the rewards. But the latest draft loosens the reins for men 55 to 69 with no symptoms or history of prostate cancer: The former D rating, which discourages screening, has been upgraded to a C, which leaves the decision up to "a man's values and preferences," the task force said in a statement.

The D rating remains for men 70 and older.

To read more about the PSA Screening, visit: http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/11/health/prostate-cancer-screening-guidelines-draft/

To learn about Dr. Hong, visit: http://www.markhongmd.com/

Mark Hong, Urology, Phoenix

6245 N 16th St

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 337-8500

Mark Hong, Urology, Phoenix

6525 W Sack Dr

#201

Glendale, AZ 85308

(602) 337-8500

Pot in the NFL

Marijuana is considered a banned substance in the NFL. Last week Dallas Cowboy owner Jerry Jones said, " The NFL needs to drop it prohibition on marijuana use. Kyle Turley, Retired NFL Player & Founder of Neuro Armour talks about cannabis on the NFL.

To read more about medical marijuana and the NFL, visit:

http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2016/04/14/ex-nfl-players-rally-behind-medical-marijuana.html

http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2632809-kyle-turley-among-former-nfl-players-to-participate-in-test-of-medical-marijuana

To learn more about Neoro Armour, visit: www.NeuroArmour.com

Easter Fashion/Kids

Easter weekend means dressing up the kiddos in their Sunday best! But how do you do that on a tight budget? Well, the upscale resale store, Kid to Kid, has some clothes for your kids for Easter that are trendy and affordable.

For more information, visit: www.KidtoKidUC.com

Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate

6 Kid to Kid locations (Peoria, PV, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert, Ahwatukee)

3 Uptown Cheapskate location (Peoria, Scottsdale, Chandler)

Grown-up grilled cheese!

Everyone loves comfort food and Chef John Vite from Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club elevates the simple grilled cheese sandwich in a way that feels luxurious, but is easy enough for anyone to do at home.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Tuscan Eggplant Grilled Cheese

Tuscan Butter

½ cup room temperature butter

¼ cup tomato paste

1 TBL oregano

Sliced grilled eggplant

Sharp fontal cheese

Fresh basil

Flatbread

French Onion Grilled Cheese

Carnalized onions

1 medium onion

3 TBL butter

¼ - ½ cup Sherry

2 slices Gruyere cheese

2 slices mozzarella

Brioche

Artichoke Spinach Grilled Cheese

1 cup chopped artichoke hearts

1 cub sautéed spinach

Sautee spinach in olive oil with

1 TBL minced garlic

1 TBL shallots

¼ cup mascarpone cheese

2 slices sharp provolone cheese

Ciabatta bread

Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club

8000 E. Club Village Dr.

Superstition Mountain, AZ 85118

www.Superstitionmountain.com

480-983-3200

Demetri Martin- The Phoenix Film Festival

The Phoenix Film Festival welcomes Demetri Martin to this year's lineup at the feature film showcase of his film "Dean". Demetri Martin is a popular comedian, actor, artist, musician, writer and humorist and he will appear at the Wednesday, April 12th showing of the film that he directed and stars in.

"Dean" writer, director, actor Demetri Dean at Phoenix Film Festival

Wednesday, April 12 at 7:20pm

Phoenix Film Festival

Harkins Scottsdale 101, Auditorium #6

7000 E Mayo Blvd

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvSsvigjLEY

Get Festival Tickets: www.PhoenixFilmFestival.com.



Easter Fashion/Teens

We all know how teenagers and young adults LOVE to wear the latest trends in fashion but it can get expensive. Today, Uptown Cheapskate, an upscale resale store, shows us those SAME, HOT styles but with COOL, LOW price tags.

For more information, visit: www.KidtoKidUC.com

