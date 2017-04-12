Surveillance video leads police to suspected bakery burglars

Police have arrested two people -- a man and a woman -- in connection with a burglary at a Phoenix bakery earlier this week, the second one in two months. Both incidents were captured on surveillance video.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday identified the suspected from the most recent burglary, which happened Sunday morning, as Sarah H. Stasium, 32, and Michael Winefsky, 46.

Sal Schroeder, the owner of My Gal, Sal Bakery & Catering, said she was working with an electrician in another room when two people came in and stole the shop's iPad.

The surveillance video shows the couple as they walk in and look around. While Winefsky uses the bakery's phone to make a call, Stasium takes something from a refrigerated case and stuffs it in her bag. Right after that, Winefsky walks around the counter and looks underneath and then walks into a back room. He returns a moment later and calmly removes the iPad from its stand, appearing to watch for anyone who might come from the back room. Stasium and Winefsky, iPad in hand, then leave the bakery.

Police have not said if Stasium or Winefsky are suspects in the February burglary.

In that incident, which happened at about 4 a.m., surveillance video shows a person in a black hoodie cleaning out the cash register and then grabbing a bottle of Windex to wipe away his or her fingerprints.

The register is supposed to be emptied by an employee before closing but the employee forgot.

Schroeder said the suspect got away with about $2,400.

Although My Gal, Sal has only been open for a few months, the bakery has already built a loyal fan base.

“As you can imagine this occurence [sic] was a setback and a hardship for us,” Schroeder wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up after the burglary. “I am only setting up this account because so many of my friends, clients and customers are insisting to help [sic] and now are being very persistent.”

That campaign raised almost $5,000, more than double the goal of recouping what the burglar stole.

“Speechless,” Schroeder responded.

Stasium was booked on suspicion of burglary. Winefsky is facing charges of drug possession, burglary and trafficking stolen property. It is not clear if either one has a criminal history.

According to a post made Tuesday night on the My Gale Sale & Cake Pops by Sale Facebook page, a Walgreens security officer spotted Stasium and Winefsky outside his or her store and, recognizing them from Schroeder's second surveillance video, contacted the police.

"We probably wont [sic] get our IPAD [sic] back but just knowing they are off the streets is the best news ever!" reads the post.

