A stray dog forced DPS troopers to stop westbound traffic on the US 60 at Gilbert Road in Mesa on Wednesday morning. (Source: ADOT)

A dog got on the US 60, Superstition Freeway, on Wednesday morning and caused a slow down in traffic.

At one point, the dog was walking westbound on the inside shoulder, next to the HOV lane, of the eastbound side of the freeway near Gilbert Road.

Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety had to stop traffic while they guided the dog out of that dangerous situation.

The dog eventually ended up off the freeway and in a residential area after jumping over a freeway wall between Lindsey Road and Val Vist Drive.

[VIDEO: Dog slows traffic on Superstition Freeway in Mesa (part 1)]

[VIDEO: Dog slows traffic on Superstition Freeway in Mesa (part 2)]

[VIDEO: Dog slows traffic on Superstition Freeway in Mesa (part 3)]

[Google Map: US 60 and Gilbert Road]

