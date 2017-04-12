Some of Rep. Andy Biggs' constituents disappointed by CD 5 town hall

Some voters living in Congressional District 5 who had been pushing for a town hall meeting with their representative, Andy Biggs, finally got what they wanted, but it was not what they hoped it would be.

Biggs hosted a meeting attended by about 600 people at Mesa Arts Center Tuesday night. He talked about working with the GOP and efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

When the topics of the budget and the national debt came up, things got heated.

Some of those who went to the long-awaited evening said there was not enough time for everyone’s questions. Some people said there were not even allowed to read them.

Biggs’ supporters said they were proud that he faced the heat.

Betty Breeden of Gilbert said the representative earned her respect.

"I think it was an ambush. The people who were here were not really interested in answers to their questions," Breeden said. "They were here to jump on him. ... I think he did very well under the circumstances."

Biggs is one of many lawmakers throughout the country to be called out recently by voters frustrated by what they call a lack of access.

In February, a group of East Valley residents went to Biggs’ Mesa office, but they were not allowed inside. A member of Biggs’ staff called the police; responding officers asked the group to move away from the office door.

Sen. Jeff Flake, Rep. David Schweikert and Rep. Paul Gosar have faced similar demands from constituents for face-to-face meetings.

CD 5, which includes Gilbert and Queen Creek, along with parts of Chandler and Mesa, is heavily Republican. Biggs took over the seat vacated by Rep. Matt Salmon, who announced his retirement last February. Biggs had Salmon’s support from the get-go.

While the primary was a knock-down, drag-out battle with former GoDaddy executive Christine Jones, the General Election was almost a foregone conclusion.

