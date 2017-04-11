Woman jumps out of truck after her e-cigarette explodes, Tempe police say

Police said the woman was driving out of a private driveway near Southern Avenue and Dorsey Lane when the e-cigarette exploded in her lap. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A car crashed into a tree in Tempe after police said an e-cigarette exploded in her lap. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after her electronic cigarette exploded and burned her leg, causing her to pickup truck into a tree, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Officials said the 20-year-old woman was leaving work at the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant near Southern Avenue and Dorsey Lane when the e-cigarette exploded in her lap.

"It caught fire. She was trying to pat it out with her arms and her hands. But it just kept spreading to the point where she was burning and she dove out of her vehicle," said Sgt. Josie Montenegro with the Tempe Police Department.

The truck was still moving and then veered across six lanes of traffic on Southern Avenue and crashed into a tree, just feet from the front door of a townhouse. The young woman was also hit by the truck.

"Unfortunately, she suffered at least two broken hips. She has second-degree burns on her legs and thigh area and road rash on her arms and back," Montenegro said.

As of Wednesday evening, the woman was still in the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Coworkers described the victim as sweet and hard working.

