Police looking for 2 men in connection to massive arson fire

Both suspects appear to be wearing backpacks. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A three-alarm fire ripped through an under-construction senior citizens' independent living facility on 22nd and Northern avenues on March 18. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are asking the public's help in finding two men who were caught on camera going into a building under construction moments before an arson fire erupted in Phoenix.

[IMAGES: Massive fire erupts at Phoenix apartment complex]

Police released surveillance video that was taken inside the structure right before the first started. It shows two men who investigators believe were the arsonists.

"People who commit crimes especially of this nature, after they commit them, they talk about them, so somebody out there knows," Sgt. Tom Britt with the Phoenix Police Department said.

A nearby condo complex also suffered significant damage due to the arson fire. No one was hurt.

"We're always asking the public for help with the who. We need help with the why. Why would somebody do this? Was it a prank or calculated? We don't know," Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrests.

