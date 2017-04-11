Construction workers perform 'YMCA' dance to cheer hospital patient

A group of Valley construction workers went above and beyond the job description, as they put on their best dance moves to cheer up a hospital-bound patient across the street.

You see, Contessa Muniz just celebrated her 28th birthday Monday. Unfortunately, she had to spend it in the hospital.

But there was no lack of birthday entertainment.

When Muniz noticed some construction workers outside the hospital, she held up a sign in her hospital room window, asking if they would do the "YMCA" dance for her.

Well, they enthusiastically complied, doing their best rendition of the dance made popular by the Village People song.

Muniz caught the whole act on her cell phone.

