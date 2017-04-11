GCU Makes Homecoming Hire

Nicole Powell had to pull her car over. GCU Athletic Director Mike Vaught was on the phone and wanted to know if she wanted to come home.

"It was on the freeway in Portland, it was raining," says Powell, who graduated from Mountain Pointe High School. "I was a little bit nervous thinking this isn't good news. Of course it was really good news."

17 years after being named Arizona High School Player of the Year, Powell was being offered the job as Head Women's Basketball Coach at GCU.

"She was so excited she said I've got pull my car over I'm crying," says GCU Athletic Director Mike Vaught. "She's a great fit for us."

Powell brings an impressive resume to GCU. A 3 time All American at Stanford, Powell was drafted 3rd overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft. She won a championship with the Sacramento Monarchs. The past three seasons Powell has been working as an assistant at the University of Oregon, helping engineer the Ducks Elite Eight run this spring.

"The first thing I have to do is hire a staff," says Powell. "I'm going to find people that have the same values I have that work really hard and love our kids."

After a four year probationary period after moving up from NCAA Division 2, GCU is eligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament in the 2017-18 season.