PCSO: Man used apps to lure girls from AZ, other states

A registered sex offender has been arrested after he allegedly used social media to lure girls from multiple states, including Arizona.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, Larry Lewis Hudson used screen names like “hottgu” or “Brian Johnson” on sites like Meetme, Meet24 and Kik to talk to girls between the ages of 13 and 16. One of his victims was a 16-year-old developmentally disabled girl from Illinois and another was a 14-year-old from Louisiana, deputies said.

Hudson, 44, reportedly lied about his age on the sites, telling them he was in his 20s.

PCSO said he sent inappropriate pictures of himself and pictures of child pornography to an undercover detective who was posing as a teen.

"This individual contacted one of my undercover personas and began chatting with her," Det. Randall Snyder with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

Hudson tried to convince Snyder to have sexually explicit conversations with him. He also used sexually explicit photos of children who were being sexually abused to describe his interests to the undercover detective, deputies said.

"Within about two hours of chatting it went from what kinds of things do you like? What kinds of things do you like to do? To what kinds of sexual activities have you been engaged in?" Snyder said.

[RAW VIDEO: PCSO detective speaks about suspect who lured children online]

The FBI Portland Division later arrested him.

Hudson allegedly had similar conversations with an undercover detective in Texas.

He was convicted in 2001 of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl. He also failed to register as a sex offender in 2005.

"The best thing parents can do is be aware of what social media their children are active on, make sure that they're going in and looking at the profiles," Snyder said.

Hudson faces federal charges of attempted online enticement of a minor, transmitting obscene material to a minor, and two counts each of distribution of child pornography and attempting to transmit obscene material to a minor. PCSO said there could be even more charges.

PCSO said deputies believe there are more victims across the nation, including in Arizona. If your child is a victim or if anyone has any further information about potential contact between Hudson and any child, please inform the FBI or your local law enforcement agency. The FBI's Portland Division can be reached at (503) 224-4181. You can also call Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

"The likely hood that there are other victims out there especially in Arizona since he was targeting Arizona as part of the chat that he had with me, it's a high probability that there's another victim out here somewhere," Snyder said.

