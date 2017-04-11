Laveen family sorry for crash that claimed their loved one, injured another

The woman driving the other vehicle was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Laveen family is apologizing for a crash that claimed the life of their loved one and sent another driver to the hospital.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said Arthur-Rey Bustos ran a stop sign on Vineyard Road around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, hitting another driver on 67th Avenue.

Bustos was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the other vehicle was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Arlica Hernandez said she knows the pain she’s feeling over the loss of her cousin is also impacting another family.

“We're so sorry that something like this happened, both of our families, it's tragic,” said Hernandez. “Just know that our thoughts are also there with you and if there's anything we can do as a family, as a community, to come together that we’re there for you as well.”

Deputies say they are investigating whether speed and impairment are factors in the crash. Hernandez said the details are hard to hear, and that the family has questions about the accident and how it happened.

Hernandez says grieving is even more difficult with some people posting hateful messages on social media.

“They say words don’t hurt, but they do hurt,” said Hernandez. “Somebody's life was lost and it was an accident. I just ask that everybody please be mindful when you’re commenting and putting these hurtful things online.”

Hernandez said Bustos was not only a father and a husband, but a man who could light up a room with his personality. The family has created a roadside memorial to honor him.

“He was always a big clown,” said Hernandez. “He was a jokester. That's the one thing we're going to miss the most, his personality.”

