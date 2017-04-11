Mesa police arrest suspect in Monday night shooting

Mesa police have made an arrest in a Monday night shooting that left a man in critical condition.

It happened near Country Club Drive and Ninth Street around 8 p.m.

According to police, the victim got into a confrontation with a man whom he knew.

That's when the suspect shot the victim and took off.

Officers found the injured man in the parking lot and fire and medical crews rushed him to the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

On Monday, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area.

Officers found the victim, Oscar Pacheco, on the ground and bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Mesa Fire & Medical Department arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, Jose Eladio Castro-Valenzuela, and the victim, had been arguing by the victim’s vehicle.

Witnesses say they then heard several gunshots prior to the suspect fleeing the area in a truck with a trailer attached.

Numerous witnesses said they recognized the suspect.

Investigators were able to locate Castro-Valenzuela early Tuesday morning and he was taken into custody without incident.

When interviewed, he admitted to shooting the victim, according to police.

The victim has been identified as the ex-boyfriend of Castro-Valenzuela’s current girlfriend.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident between the victim and suspect and there is no likely threat to the community.

Castro-Valenzuela was booked for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

