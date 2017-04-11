Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio loses bid to dismiss his contempt case

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. (Source: The Associated Press)

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has lost a bid to dismiss his criminal contempt-of-court case for ignoring a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols.

U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton on Tuesday rejected another request by Arpaio to have a jury, rather than the judge, decide whether he's innocent or guilty.

Bolton concluded the requests were made after a deadline for pretrial filings had passed and noted that she had already rejected an earlier jury-trial request.

In recent weeks, Arpaio has repeatedly tried to delay his April 25 trial and seen two of his attorneys quit the case after citing ethical concerns.

He now has four other lawyers, including two who joined his legal team Monday.

The case is believed to have contributed to Arpaio's election loss in November.

