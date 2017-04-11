Man linked to 2 'up-skirt photo' incidents turns self in

Peoria police say a man allegedly linked to at least two "up-skirt" incidents in the Peoria and Phoenix areas has turned himself in.

Police say 28-year-old Anthony Strope of Phoenix was arrested on two counts of surreptitious photographing.

Strope self-surrendered to Peoria detectives on Tuesday, and will be booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.

The investigation involving this incident began on March 6, when Strope allegedly knelt down in a store and placed a phone under the victim’s skirt.

[READ MORE: Peoria police looking for man who took photos underneath a woman's dress]

This happened at the Target on Lake Pleasant Parkway near Happy Valley Road.

Police said the man went inside the store with no intention of shopping. Surveillance video shows the suspect kneel down and take a photograph under the victim's full-length dress, police said.

The victim was with her two young children, and one of them told her that a man had put a phone underneath her dress. She confronted him and told him that she called the police. She also said she wanted the pictures.

Store employees then escorted the suspect out of the store. He drove off before police arrived.

Police say thanks to cooperation from Target, the media and citizens, police were able to quickly identify the subject in the video surveillance video as Strope.

While investigating that incident, it was also learned that Strope matched the suspect description of a similar incident that occurred in Phoenix. He was identified in this video while committing the same act, and while wearing the same clothing.

He was subsequently arrested on this charge as well.

Peoria Police are encouraging anyone with any information regarding this case or other possible related incidents to contact the Peoria Police Department in one of the following ways:

* BY TEXT: Type PPD, then your message, and send to 274-637 (CRI-MES).

* Tip Phone Line: 623-773-7045 * E-mail Tips: PDTips@peoriaaz.gov (Note: E-mail is not anonymous)

* For more information on our new Tipsoft program, which allows for truly anonymous tips, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/police and follow the link to Tipsoft.

* Or by contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS

.@PeoriaAzPS arrest Anthony Strope for two incidents related to up-skirt photographs, thxs for community assistance https://t.co/Z1ADbQQ54t pic.twitter.com/Q2T0yTVPqz — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) April 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.