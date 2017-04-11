Tough talk on immigration as U.S. Attorney General visits AZ

During a visit to Arizona this week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "new era" in immigration enforcement -- the "Trump era."

"Here along our nation's Southwest border is ground-zero in the fight," Sessions said during a press conference in the border town of Nogales, Arizona. "It is here on this sliver of land on this border where we first take our stand."

The nation's top law enforcer detailed a series of get-tough immigration policies.

Top among those priorities, Sessions is ordering federal prosecutors charge immigrants with a felony if they are caught crossing more than once.

Currently, it is a misdemeanor to enter the U.S. illegally.

Sessions also urged prosecutors to charge migrants with document fraud, which he says carries a two-year minimum penalty.

In addition, the attorney general also warned that anyone assaulting a federal enforcement official will also face felony charges.

"This is a new era, this is the Trump era," he said.

During his stop in Nogales, Sessions toured the border and credited President Trump for a steep drop in illegal crossings from Mexico.

The Associated Press reports that the Tucson Sector has seen a large drop in apprehensions.

Last fiscal year, federal agents made roughly 65,000 arrests, nearly half the number made in 2012.

In addition, marijuana seizures have also fallen.

Sessions also spoke in Litchfield Park and then delivered a speech at Luke Air Force Base.

