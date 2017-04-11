With no major incidents, Country Thunder being called a success

Police say there were no major incidents during the four-day country music festival southeast of Phoenix.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports police made 25 arrests for people suspected of driving under the influence at the Country Thunder festival in Florence that ended Sunday.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued 19 citations, 17 of which were for speeding. They were a total of 21 misdemeanor arrests and five felony arrests.

Officials say no major violent incidents were reported.

About 27,000 people attended the festival. PCSO Lt. Robert Evans said 10 to 20 deputies were on duty during the event.

A statement released by the sheriff's office Monday says overall, Country Thunder was a success.

Here is the statement from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office:

"We want to thank everyone who came out or helped during County Thunder. Our deputies worked around the clock to make sure our roads and the event itself was safe. Below are the numbers from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office DUI Task Force during the four day event. We are still working on the statistics for the entire weekend. Overall, County Thunder was a success. We will meet with Country Thunder organizers, Fire, and others who were involved in putting the event together to discuss the successes and any changes that need to be made for next year. We hope everyone had a great time.

DUI Arrests 15

Misdemeanor DUI arrests 12

Aggravated DUI arrests 3

DUI/w Prior Conviction 1

DUI Drug Arrests 10

Sober Designated Driver Contact 49

Total Citations 19

Speed Citations 17

Child Safety Seat Violations 1

Total Misdemeanor Arrests 21

Total Felony Arrests 5"

