3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side

Most drivers 'under-pressure' with their tires

Posted: Updated:
A study has revealed that less than 10 percent of cars had all of their tires properly inflated. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A study has revealed that less than 10 percent of cars had all of their tires properly inflated. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
But making sure your tires are properly inflated could be one of your best defenses against shredded tires. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) But making sure your tires are properly inflated could be one of your best defenses against shredded tires. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
By checking the inside of the drivers door well, you can tell exactly how much tire pressure your vehicle should be riding on. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) By checking the inside of the drivers door well, you can tell exactly how much tire pressure your vehicle should be riding on. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
But under-inflated tires are not only a huge safety risk but it also wastes fuel and causes premature tire wear. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) But under-inflated tires are not only a huge safety risk but it also wastes fuel and causes premature tire wear. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
And if your RV or trailer has been idle, AAA says don't forget to check the tires on those as well. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) And if your RV or trailer has been idle, AAA says don't forget to check the tires on those as well. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

A study has revealed that less than 10 percent of cars had all of their tires properly inflated and that can spell trouble when it comes to the Arizona heat.

On any given day, you'll find countless vehicles zipping along Arizona highways.

And with the summer travel season approaching, so are the triple digit temperatures. That's a bad combination for tires. In fact, you'll most likely start seeing more and more shredded tires along our roadways.

But making sure your tires are properly inflated could be one of your best defenses and as important as it is, many of us just don't do it.  

"The majority of tires on our roads are underinflated," Michelle Donati said.

Donati is with AAA of Arizona. She says a study by the Rubber Manufacturers Association revealed some troubling numbers when it comes to the correct amount of air in our tires.

"Of the 3,000 tires they looked at, about 270, only 270 had all four tires properly inflated, so it was a pretty eye-opening statistic," Donati said.

By checking the inside of the driver’s door well, you can tell exactly how much tire pressure your vehicle should be riding on. But, under-inflated tires are not only a huge safety risk. It also wastes fuel and causes premature tire wear.

"Your tires are integral in making sure that you are safe and safe whether it's a day to day trip from work or a road trip with your family," Donati said.

According to AAA, drivers can actually improve gas mileage by up to 3 percent by keeping their tires properly inflated. That's important because AAA says gas prices are expected to climb as much as 40 cents a gallon in the coming weeks.

And if your RV or trailer has been idle, Donati says don't forget to check the tires on those as well.

"With an RV tire, for example, it is prone to be used in a variety of conditions, from sitting out being exposed to the sun, depending on the storage of that vehicle and tire," Donati said.

AAA recommends checking your tires monthly. It could make a big difference when it comes to your summer vacation.

"Before any road trip, get a full vehicle check and that should include our tires to make sure you're not going to encounter any issue before you set out with your family this spring and summer," Donati said.

By the way, when it comes to checking your tires, do it when you haven't been driving that much. It will give you a more accurate reading.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • 3 On Your Side

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?

    Saturday, February 4 2017 9:52 AM EST2017-02-04 14:52:25 GMT
    Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)Consumers are app crazy, and not only to control temps or lights. They're unlocking doors and maybe even seeing what's inside the fridge. (Source: Alexander Kirch via 123RF)

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

    "Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," digital rights specialist and author Aaron Perzanowski said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    3 On Your Side cameras catch moving company 'in the act'

    3 On Your Side cameras catch moving company 'in the act'

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:08:36 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    According to the U.S. Census bureau, Maricopa County had the largest population growth in the United States last year and with the growth comes a lot of complaints about moving companies.

    More >

    According to the U.S. Census bureau, Maricopa County had the largest population growth in the United States last year and with the growth comes a lot of complaints about moving companies.

    More >

  • 3 On Your Side

    Update: resolution reached with online dating service

    Update: resolution reached with online dating service

    Thursday, July 13 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-07-13 04:36:11 GMT
    Back in March, Gray paid Phoenix Singles around $3,800 to help her find a man to meet her criteria. (Source: 3TV)Back in March, Gray paid Phoenix Singles around $3,800 to help her find a man to meet her criteria. (Source: 3TV)

    A woman from Sun City had an ongoing battle with an online dating service but thanks to 3 On Your Side, a resolution was reached.

    More >

    A woman from Sun City had an ongoing battle with an online dating service but thanks to 3 On Your Side, a resolution was reached.

    More >
    •   

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ FamilyAZ Family ContactAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side