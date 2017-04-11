Most drivers 'under-pressure' with their tires

And if your RV or trailer has been idle, AAA says don't forget to check the tires on those as well. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On any given day, you'll find countless vehicles zipping along Arizona highways.

And with the summer travel season approaching, so are the triple digit temperatures. That's a bad combination for tires. In fact, you'll most likely start seeing more and more shredded tires along our roadways.

But making sure your tires are properly inflated could be one of your best defenses and as important as it is, many of us just don't do it.

"The majority of tires on our roads are underinflated," Michelle Donati said.

Donati is with AAA of Arizona. She says a study by the Rubber Manufacturers Association revealed some troubling numbers when it comes to the correct amount of air in our tires.

"Of the 3,000 tires they looked at, about 270, only 270 had all four tires properly inflated, so it was a pretty eye-opening statistic," Donati said.

By checking the inside of the driver’s door well, you can tell exactly how much tire pressure your vehicle should be riding on. But, under-inflated tires are not only a huge safety risk. It also wastes fuel and causes premature tire wear.

"Your tires are integral in making sure that you are safe and safe whether it's a day to day trip from work or a road trip with your family," Donati said.

According to AAA, drivers can actually improve gas mileage by up to 3 percent by keeping their tires properly inflated. That's important because AAA says gas prices are expected to climb as much as 40 cents a gallon in the coming weeks.

And if your RV or trailer has been idle, Donati says don't forget to check the tires on those as well.

"With an RV tire, for example, it is prone to be used in a variety of conditions, from sitting out being exposed to the sun, depending on the storage of that vehicle and tire," Donati said.

AAA recommends checking your tires monthly. It could make a big difference when it comes to your summer vacation.

"Before any road trip, get a full vehicle check and that should include our tires to make sure you're not going to encounter any issue before you set out with your family this spring and summer," Donati said.

By the way, when it comes to checking your tires, do it when you haven't been driving that much. It will give you a more accurate reading.

