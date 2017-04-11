Courtesy of Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos, Essence Bakery

Hot Cross Buns

Makes approximately 36 Buns

8 1/4 cups all purpose flour

2 TBSP baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

Pinch nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground allspice

2 1/2 cups cold whole milk

2 blocks .6 ounces fresh yeast

5 eggs

1 TBSP salt

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

6 ounces butter, slightly softened

1 heaping cup currants or raisins

1 heaping cup sun dried apricots

Royal Icing:

2 egg whites

Pinch lemon juice

2 cups sifted powdered sugar

Place dried fruit in a bowl and pour 2 cups boiling water over fruit.

Allow to steep for 5 minutes. Drain and dry well.

In mixing bowl, combine cold milk and yeast. Dissolve yeast in milk.

Sift flour with spices and baking powder. Add to milk mixture.

Dissolve salt and sugar in eggs. Pour over flour.

Place on low speed and combine ingredients with a dough hook.

After 2 minutes, add softened butter. Place mixer on medium speed and mix for 8 minutes. Dough should come together. Add cooled, softened fruit to dough and combine on low speed for 2 more minutes.

Place in large floured mixing bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and allow to double in volume, about 1 hour.

After 1 hour, flatten dough and cut into small squares. Roll and place on sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Cover loosely and allow rolls to double in volume.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat 1 egg in bowl to make egg wash. Brush tops of rolls with egg wash.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Make Royal Icing

Place egg whites and lemon juice in bowl and combine until frothy. Add powdered sugar in 4 parts to egg whites, making sure to combine well between each addition. If too thick add a half teaspoon water to reach piping consistency.

Pipe a cross over cooled Buns.