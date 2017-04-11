Tuesday, April 11

Natural solutions for your Spring beauty dilemmas

Suffer from puffy eyes, dry hair or sweaty underarms? Love Patrene from Lather at Kierland Commons shows us beauty solutions that come straight from your kitchen cabinets!

Easter decorating from secondhand stores

Why spend a fortune on Easter decorations when you can find some secondhand or make them yourself? Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona has plenty of ideas for centerpieces, baskets, eggs and more!

Fuel Up to Play 60 "Touchdown" schools to meet Cardinals Justin Bethel

Students from Arizona's Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP60) "Touchdown" schools get to spend Tuesday at the Arizona Cardinals stadium! To be a "Touchdown" school, they needed to complete the six FUTP60 "plays" that incorporate nutrition and physical activity. The students get to meet Cardinals Cornerback Justin Bethel, as well as the Cardinals Mascot Big Red. Bethel was drafted by the Cardinals in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Longtime Arizona dairy farmer Paul Rovey, of Paul Rovey Dairy, will be giving students a tour of his dairy Tuesday morning and he will be speaking at the event. He farms just a few miles down the road from the University of Phoenix Stadium and sold land to the Cardinals to build the stadium. You may have seen one of the lanes leading into the stadium is named after his family.

About Fuel Up to Play 60

Launched by the National Dairy Council (NDC) and the National Football League (NFL) in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Fuel Up to Play 60 (FUTP60) empowers youth to take action to improve nutrition and physical activity at their school and for their own health. More than 1,400 Arizona schools are involved in the program, with more than 900,000 students in Arizona participating. FUTP60 is the largest health and wellness program in schools across the country. To learn about Fuel Up to Play 60 visit: www.fueluptoplay60.com

About Dairy Council of Arizona

For 50 years, Dairy Council of Arizona has been promoting good health and nutrition in the classroom and the community. Dairy Council of Arizona's mission is to encourage all Arizonans to get their three daily servings of dairy. We do this by promoting school wellness, Dietary Guidelines, sharing recipes and providing a vast collection of nutritional and educational resources we hope you'll milk for all they're worth. For more information, visit: www.arizonamilk.org

Challenge your skills with the Outdoor Adventure Quest

Outdoor Adventure Quest has arrived in AZ! It's a brand-new event concept that allows participants to build-their-own adventure, with 12 outdoor sport categories, 5 levels of difficulty and 4 ways for teams to win. Teams must upload photos/videos to the app to show they performed the task and verify their location.

Building a recycled garden to reduce water

The kids at Anthem Prep Academy are using sports drink bottles and milk containers to create a garden that reduces water waste, from top to bottom!

Using recyclable material to create a hanging garden

Reuses water no waste

Hands on project for ESS Students as a science unit

Dennis Quaid Joins the cast of "Fortitude

"Fortitude" is a show about one of the safest places on earth, at least it was until now. Season 2 of the drama premieres on Amazon Prime, with actor Dennis Quaid joining the cast. Season 2 debuts on Amazon Prime on Thursday, April 14th.

The ten-episode season of Fortitude follows Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Richard Dormer, Game of Thrones)

of Fortitude, a small isolated community with a captive population in an environment that is undergoing change and upheaval due to parasite and pathogen activity. After shooting the woman he loved, Dan becomes consumed with guilt, disappears into the wilderness and is presumed dead. Without a sheriff, the people of Fortitude begin to wonder whether Deputy Eric Odegard (Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Jar 2pm City), who has spent the last few weeks desperately searching for Dan, can fill his shoes. A new body is discovered on the other side of town and Eric must step up and lead this horrific investigation. Quaid stars as Michael Lennox, a fisherman and patriarch of a family living in Fortitude, who is struggling to come to terms with his terminally ill wife, and will try anything to find a cure.

Bliss Canine Assistants graduate dog; '2017 Dogs Who Changed the World' recipient

At Milk-Bone, we believe all dogs do so much for us every single day, from cheering us up when we're down, to giving us endless love and attention and always being the ones we can rely on. That's why we want to honor a few dogs who do this and more in extraordinary ways.

Bliss is a Golden Labrador with a special gift: She helps her pet parent's daughter navigate the tough middle school environment.

Bliss: The Middle School Companion

Service dog Bliss is making her handler's daughter transition into middle school a lot easier. A loving and loyal companion who is eternally by Beth's daughter's wheelchair, Bliss picks things up, cuddles with her after a long day at school, and ensures her safety throughout the day making it much easier for Beth to care for her daughter.

Bliss' top skills include :

Retrieving cell phones in case of emergency

Opening doors and letting herself out for her own potty breaks

Comforting and calming Beth's daughter after a nightmare (she loves to lay her head on her belly)

Bliss' resourcefulness is no accident. She's a "top-dog" graduate of the Canine Assistants school, which trains high-functioning service dogs to be the super-pups of the canine world. Thanks to support from Milk-Bone, Canine Assistants has placed more than 2,000 hero dogs with individuals across the U.S.

Dogs do so much for us giving us comfort and love every day. In the case of Dogs Who Change the World, these hero dogs help people live fuller and richer lives by going above and beyond the call of doggy duty to help them navigate their world. That is why Milk-Bone has teamed up with Canine Assistants to do more for dogs and honor a few of these exceptionally hard-working canines around the country.

Bliss is one of 15 dogs chosen by Milk-Bone brand dog treats after a nationwide search to uncover the four-legged heroes who have made an extraordinary impact on the lives of individuals they love and the communities that need them.

Queen of Clean-Shampoo, Soap and Body Wash

Homemade Coconut Milk Shampoo

1/4 cup coconut milk

1/3 cup liquid castile soap (Most easily found is Dr. Bronner's but any brand is fine)

1 tsp vitamin E, olive or almond oil

10 to 20 drops your choice of essential oils try lavender, orange, grapefruit, whatever you like

Combine all ingredients in a shampoo bottle or jar and shake well to mix. (I buy the squeeze bottles above at the $$$ store.) You can keep it in the shower for up to one month. Shake before use.

Use about a teaspoon every time you shampoo.

Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash

1 empty approximately 12 ounce foaming soap container (I repurposed one from the $$$ Store)

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons Pure Castile Soap.

1/2 teaspoon Vegetable Grade Glycerin. (Drug store, Amazon etc.)

8-10 drops of Thieves essential oil. (I use this for the antimicrobial properties, peppermint & Tea Tree Oil are also good)

Water to fill

Combine all the ingredients in the dispenser.

Fill the rest of the way with water, leaving room for the foaming pump.

Screw on the pump top and shake gently.

To use: Pump desired amount into hands and wash with warm water.

Nourishing Body Wash

Ingredients

1/2 cup full-fat unsweetened coconut milk canned

2/3 cup castile soap scented or not

3 tsp vitamin E oil

15- 20 drops lavender essential oil (or your favorite)

2 tsp vegetable glycerin - optional - or jojoba, almond or olive oil

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a bottle. Shake and use on a washcloth.

This body wash has a very short lifespan because it doesn't have preservatives and contains coconut milk. It's best to keep this body wash in the refrigerator and use it within a week. If you don't think you'll use it that fast, reduce the recipe, or freeze the extra.

Baby Wash

Castile soap is very gentle and moisturizing, which makes it a great baby wash! Add 1 ounce of liquid castile soap to 4 ounces of purified or distilled water. Add 3-6 drops of essential oil such as lavender, lemon, or orange if desired. Use caution to avoid getting soap in the eyes.

Shaving "Cream"

A little bit of castile soap rubbed between wet hands creates a beautiful lather that's perfect for shaving! The oils in the soap help the razor glide along your skin, which can help reduce cuts and razor burn. Use it for shaving your face, underarms, legs, etc.

Dog Shampoo

A bit of castile soap can be used to give your pooch a luxurious bath! Simply wet your dog's coat and massage a small amount of castile soap into their fur until you achieve a good lather. Make sure to massage it down into their skin! Your dog will love the massage, and they'll be clean as a whistle too!

Give chocolate bunnies instead of real ones this Easter

The Easter Bunny is an important character in the American holiday tradition, but the Arizona Animal Welfare League is suggesting families stick to chocolate bunnies as gifts this year. According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, 80 percent of Easter pets -- which also includes chicks -- end up being relinquished to shelters.

Does the United Airlines passenger have any legal rights?

Valley legal analyst Monica Lindstrom discusses the recent incident on a United Airlines airplane where authorities dragged a passenger off the airplane after he was randomly chosen to volunteer his seat on the oversold flight.

Steak 44 opens early for Easter brunch

Easter Sunday Never Tasted So Good…Dominick's Steakhouse and Steak 44 are opening early at 11am on Easter Sunday

Celebrate Easter at The Valley's Favorite Steakhouses with Twist on Eggs

Both restaurants will offer its full menus on Easter Sunday, along with its special Steak Farina entrée. Topped with an egg prepared over easy, enjoy a savory 12oz bone in filet this Easter cooked to your liking

Other popular dishes include the Raw Bar | Seafood Tower featuring chef's selection of fresh shellfish items from the Steak 44 or Dominick's raw bar. Feast on Iced Alaskan King Crab Legs, Super Colossal Shrimp, Maine Lobster or Dungeness Crab Cocktail.

Guests are also invited to celebrate Easter with several options of the best in prime steaks and chops in various portion sizes. Responsibly farmed and wet aged 28 days, the prime steaks are hand cut in house by a master butcher.

