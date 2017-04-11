Teen girl shot while in stolen car with 5 others

Police are investigating a shooting that put a 13-year-old girl who was in a stolen car with five other juveniles in the hospital Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. The girl was hit in the shoulder.

"The juveniles continued to drive around after the shooting," Sgt. Jonathan Howard of the Phoenix Police Department said in an email to media outlets. "The victim and a juvenile male got out of the car near 7500 W Sherman [a little less than 2.5 miles away from where the shooting took place] and were contacted by police after a security guard called 911."

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police eventually located the stolen vehicle near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, not far from Tuscano Towne Center.

"The remaining four juveniles fled from the vehicle," Howard said. "Two were detained by police and two remain outstanding."

Police have not determined who shot at the teens.

