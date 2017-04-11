Man killed in T-bone crash that sent engine block flying, woman injured

A driver who ran a stop sign is dead after a T-bone crash that was so severe, the impact sent the engine block from one of the vehicles flying. It landed about 150 feet away, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

It happened early Tuesday morning on 67th Avenue north of Baseline Road in Laveen Village.

Early indications are that the man was heading east on Vineyard Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Baseline Road, when he ran a stop sign. His vehicle slammed into another car that was southbound on 67th Avenue. It is that vehicle that lost its engine.

An average car engine weighs about 350 pounds without the transmission, which means the force required to throw it such a distance is considerable.

The man, believed to have been in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that was hit was hurt but is expected to be released from the hospital later today.

Investigators are trying to piece together the moments leading up to the crash. They also are trying to determine if impairment and speed were factors in the wreck.

Reckless driver causes collision at 67th Ave Vineyard. Male in his 30's pronounced dead on scene, MCSO investigating speed and impairment. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) April 11, 2017

Fatal car accident on 67th Ave near southern leaves one man dead and a woman sent to hospital #azfamily #cbs5 pic.twitter.com/JYVzfK2mGM — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) April 11, 2017

Traffic Alert: 67th Ave CLOSED between Baseline & Southern for deadly crash investigation. @GibbyParra reporting fr scene. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/rFYLKsHWrd — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) April 11, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.