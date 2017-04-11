Suspected truck thieves crashes into median on U.S. 60 while running from police

Aerial video shows damage to the median wall where the truck was. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen pickup truck on U.S. 60.

Preston Phillips shot video on his way to work showing a pickup truck that appeared to have crashed into the barrier wall near McClintock Drive. The truck was actually on top of the wall.

According to Steve Berry of the Mesa Police Department, that truck had been reported stolen Monday.

Officers spotted the truck in the area of U.S. 60 and Dobson Road, but when they tried to stop it, the driver hit the gas and fled. The officers did not chase it. The pickup crashed a few minutes later.

After the wreck, one suspect took off on foot and was arrested a short way down the freeway near the McClintock Drive exit, Berry said. The other suspect was arrested at the scene.

Police have not released any information about either suspect.

While there was some early conjecture that this might have been a fatal wreck, Berry said that is not the case.

Westbound U.S. 60 was reduced to one lane at McClintock Drive for several hours. The eastbound HOV lane, was closed, as well.

