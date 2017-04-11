Man fighting for life after shooting in Mesa

A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Mesa on Monday night, police said.

It happened near Country Club Drive and Ninth Street around 8 p.m.

According to police, the victim got into a confrontation with a man that he knew. That's when the suspect shot the victim and took off.

Officers found the injured man in the parking lot and fire and medical crews rushed him to the hospital.

Police have not identified the suspect.

