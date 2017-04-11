A historical aviation foundation told to vacate Mesa hangar

From 1941 to 1945, Falcon field was home to British aviators who came here to learn to fly. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Wings of Flight Foundation at Falcon Field has been told by the City of Mesa they must vacate their hangar and find a new home.

The foundation has been using one of the last remaining World War II hangars at the field. From 1941 to 1945, Falcon field was home to British aviators who came here to learn to fly.

The 20,000-foot square hangar is one of the last landmarks from that time.

The Wings of Flight Foundation owns several WWII trainer aircraft, similar types used at the airfield all those years ago. The foundation says the hangar is a part of that history and they don't want to lose it.

Mesa officials say the foundation's lease wasn't renewed and gave the lease to a local helicopter company which plans to expand operations. The City says this is all in an effort to boost the economy.

As for Wings of Flight, members are trying to negotiate to have their lease renewed but understand that it might be an uphill battle. They've started a petition to stay as well.

The City of Mesa says they want the foundation to stay at Falcon Field and are working on finding them a new hangar.

