Night of unity for Hamilton High community

By Ashlee DeMartino
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Parents, students and community leaders gathered at a restaurant in Chandler on Monday for a night of unity and hope. Wanting to start the process of healing, there were music, prayer and guest speakers. 

A few weeks ago, Chandler police arrested several Hamilton High football players for hazing.

Police accusing the young men of kidnapping, sexual assault and molestation.

Seventeen-year-old Nathenial Thomas was one of the three players arrested and the only one charged as an adult.

On Monday night, dozens of parents and students gathered with community leaders.

Principal Ken James addressed the crowd and apologized that they even had to be there, saying he’s heartbroken and cannot believe students at his school are being accused of such terrible acts.

“Sleep has been minimal to these days. You see the news. You watch the speculation and rumors and we know nothing. We don’t have the police reports. It’s one of the worst nightmares for me. We have 4,000 students and I have two boys of my own but my students, it just hurts me when they are hurt,” said James. 

