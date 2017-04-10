Ducey vetoes 4th bill of session, a tax break for aircraft

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed his fourth bill of the legislative session, this one a sales tax exemption for people who buy partial ownership interests in aircraft.

The tax cut in House Bill 2533 was backed by NetJets, a company owned by billionaire Warren Buffet's company, Berkshire Hathaway. Lobbyists for NetJets testified that state sales taxes are forcing Arizona buyers to finalize deals in other states.

Ducey said in a veto letter Monday that the tax cut would likely have state budget implications and should have been part of discussions on spending and revenue priorities.

The Republican governor has vetoed three other bills this year - one on homeowner's associations, a second exempting emergency generators from pollution controls and a third tightening residency requirement for justices of the peace.

[RELATED: ?Ducey signs 3 bills, vetoes 3rd of session]

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.