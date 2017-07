A firefighter was also taken to the hospital as a precaution. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters used handlines filled with water and foam to fend off the bees while the two men were being treated. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One bee victim was driven to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and a Phoenix firefighter were taken to the hospital after a swarm of bees went on the attack on Monday night.

It happened near 14th Street and McDowell Road.

According to fire crews, when they arrived, they saw two men fleeing from a swarm of bees.

Firefighters used handlines filled with water and foam to fend off the bees while the two men were being treated.

One man was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A firefighter was stung multiple times and taken to the hospital as well as a precaution.

The bees have since left the area.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.