Thieves target Phoenix couple's surveillance cameras twice

A week later, Phoenix police say the couple was targeted a second time. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix couple is on alert after thieves targeted their home surveillance cameras twice in two weeks.

“It’s kind of scary. It makes me feel not safe,” said Lee Komer, theft victim.

On March 19, Komer and his wife were asleep in their downtown Phoenix condominium when surveillance shows a stranger hopped their fence and stole an outdoor camera.

“He saw the camera and just ripped it out of the wall,” said Komer.

A week later, Phoenix police say the couple was targeted a second time. Komer says a stranger rode their bike past the rear of the home, cutting the wires of a camera over the garage.

“It’s frightening, especially because I was asleep and my wife was asleep,” he said.

Days later, the couple witnessed two suspicious men who appeared to be watching their home.

“It didn’t look like they belonged here and their shirts were off and they kind of fit sort of a profile. I said, 'Hey it's better safe than sorry let’s just call the police,'” said Komer.

Komer says the stolen cameras are worth about $600. He put up better cameras and mounted them higher, out of reach just in case.

“Cameras aren’t going to stop them,” he said.

After notifying others nearby about what happened, Komer believes his neighborhood watch program paired with newer technology will keep his family safe.

“Having a nice community of neighbors that [sic] speak to each other and communicate is probably the biggest thing and safest. It beats any camera,” he said.

Komer says an officer collected fingerprints from the thieves, but so far there are no arrests.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.